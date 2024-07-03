KFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $638,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 536.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $382,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 14,087 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $732 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

