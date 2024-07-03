KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 1,273,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

