Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,393 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 123,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

