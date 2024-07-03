Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 966,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,467,936. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

