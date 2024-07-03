Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $596,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 49,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

