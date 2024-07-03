Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 874,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock worth $3,945,225. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 253.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.66. 18,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. Kirby has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

