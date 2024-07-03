KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Decreased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.4% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $846.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.