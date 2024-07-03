Komodo Market Cap Achieves $40.33 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00041612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00034016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,123,137 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

