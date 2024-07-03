Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Kooth Trading Down 0.1 %

About Kooth

LON KOO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292.75 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 25,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.81). The stock has a market cap of £106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.02.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

