Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 253,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $687.05 million, a P/E ratio of 440.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

