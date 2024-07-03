Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

