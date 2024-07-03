Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Shares Down 15.6%

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) were down 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 94,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 42,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.