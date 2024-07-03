Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,199. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

