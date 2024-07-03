Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,547 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 759,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,875. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

