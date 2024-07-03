Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,160,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

