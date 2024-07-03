Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 241.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,307. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.