Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. 3,039,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

