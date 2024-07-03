Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. 2,476,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
