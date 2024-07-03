Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 683,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,079,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $213.17. 1,423,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

