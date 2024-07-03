LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.98

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.98 and traded as high as $42.03. LendingTree shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 103,620 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

LendingTree Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $556.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

