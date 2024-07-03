Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7484 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

