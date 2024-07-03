LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 15th

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMDP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
About LifeMD
