LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LifeMD stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.
LifeMD Company Profile
