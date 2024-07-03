Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.1 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 580,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,870. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.