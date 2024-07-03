Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $448.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.76 and a 200 day moving average of $453.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

