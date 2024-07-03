Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 3,329,354 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,860,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

UMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 13,247,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

