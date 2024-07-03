Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $225.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,574. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

