Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $28.43 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 814,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,432,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 16.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DMAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $358.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

