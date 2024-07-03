Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.92. 339,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,516. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

