Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 1,108,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 70.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 2,616,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.