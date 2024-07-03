Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.18 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $137.18 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.