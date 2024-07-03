Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 2,795,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,353,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

