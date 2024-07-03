Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.40. 3,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.12. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

