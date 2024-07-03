Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $697.83 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile
Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.
