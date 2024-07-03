Loop Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Loop Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

