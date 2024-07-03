LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

