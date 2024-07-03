Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.