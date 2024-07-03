Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 55,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
