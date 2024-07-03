LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
