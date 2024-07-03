Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Magna International Trading Up 1.3 %

MG opened at C$58.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$55.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.72.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.