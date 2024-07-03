MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.96 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $277.57 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

