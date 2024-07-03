Manta Network Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $319.84 million and approximately $35.88 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.98279479 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $23,289,675.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.