Mantle Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $243.21 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.75866207 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $162,507,944.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

