Maple (MPL) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00019425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

