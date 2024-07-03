MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

