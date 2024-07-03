Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Markforged worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Markforged from $1.45 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

MKFG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 396,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Markforged Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

