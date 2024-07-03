Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £1,789,453.32 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,263,411.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.80 ($3.65). 29,809,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,357.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.98) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.08).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

