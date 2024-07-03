Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 33017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.21).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.57.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

