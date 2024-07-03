Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.11. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 40,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

