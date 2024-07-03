Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Maximus were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maximus Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
